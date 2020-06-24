Man facing trial over £100,000 Southwold cannabis factory

The discovery was made in Southwold last March Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in a seaside Suffolk town.

Ashley Goodridge has been charged with producing a controlled drug of class B and diverting electricity to the value of £394.56.

The 32-year-old denied both charges and will face trial later in the year.

His arrest followed the discovery of a cannabis factory containing 141 plants, hydroponic equipment and associated paraphernalia with an estimated total value of about £100,000.

Police executed a warrant at a flat in Station Road, Southwold, on the morning of Wednesday, March 13.

Two people were arrested at the scene by officers from the East Scorpion drugs team.

Goodridge, of no fixed address, who appeared for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from custody on Wednesday, faces a two-day trial in the fortnight beginning September 28.