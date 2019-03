Road blocked after crash involving car and tractor

The crash happened on the B1106 in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A road is currently blocked following a crash involving a steam engine tractor and a car near Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on the B1106 in Great Barton around 2.30pm and involved a silver Volkswagen Touran and a tractor.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there no injuries reported and officers are waiting on recovery.