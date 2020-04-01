E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglian steam trip put back to August after Easter postponement

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 April 2020

Mayflower is set to pull a special train from East Anglia to Lincoln in August. Picture: Alison Balaam/iWitness

Mayflower is set to pull a special train from East Anglia to Lincoln in August. Picture: Alison Balaam/iWitness

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A rail trip through East Anglia hauled by one of the best-known steam locomotives in Britain has been rescheduled for August after organisers had to cancel its journey on Easter Saturday.

The former LNER locomotive Mayflower will be at the head of the train from Stratford in east London through Colchester and Ipswich heading to the cathedral city of Lincoln.

It had been due to run on Saturday week and was a complete sell-out, picking up passengers in Essex and Suffolk. It will now be run on Saturday, August 29 – the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Mayflower is owned by Ipswich-born millionaire David Buck who also owns the Steam Dreams Rail Company which is organising the trip.

He said: “We are pleased to have been able to reschedule our popular spring programme to later in the summer, when we hope everyone will be able to travel safely.

You may also want to watch:

“We are grateful to our Train Operating Company for responding so quickly and to our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

Steam Dreams is also due to bring Mayflower to Harwich and Felixstowe on June 7 as part of the celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim Fathers’ voyage to New England. At present this trip is still in their programme – although the company is monitoring the situation and is aware things may have to change.

All those booked on the Lincoln trip should have had a letter from the company explaining the change in date.

They are being offered a straight change to the new train with a loyalty bonus which will vary according to which class of ticket they had bought.

If they are unable to make the August date, they will be offered a voucher for another trip together with a loyalty bonus.

Or there is an option for a refund. The company is asking people not to do this unless it is impossible for them to make another date – and hopes the loyalty bonus will encourage them to rebook.

Mayflower is one of only two LNER B1 locomotives left – they were designed in the early 1940s as a workhorse engine and worked throughout the company’s network – including its routes in East Anglia which is where Mr Buck first saw them as a young trainspotter in Ipswich.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Mum shares her talents with neighbours as she joins the rainbow trail

Kate Clifford has crocheted rainbows to hang outside her house in Bures High Street to cheer up passers-by. Picture: KATE CLIFFORD

Marcus Evans to top-up furlough payments, plus why season ticket money is still being taken

Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Anglian steam trip put back to August after Easter postponement

Mayflower is set to pull a special train from East Anglia to Lincoln in August. Picture: Alison Balaam/iWitness
Drive 24