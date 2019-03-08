Key milestone reached on school library project

A key milestone has been reached in a library extension project at Newmarket Academy with the installation of a steel frame forming the front of the building.

Work is due to be completed in late August, in time for students to start benefiting from the library from the beginning of the new academic year in September.

Designed by architects Wincer Kievenaar and built by SEH French, the completed steel structure is 10 meters tall and will create more than 155sqm of internal space.

The project was made possible thanks to a gift from Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed.

Phil Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar, said: “As architects we have worked hard to ensure the library extension fits in well with the surrounding academy and, not only gives an exciting visual impact, but provides a fun and inspiring place to learn.”

Nick Froy, headteacher at Newmarket Academy, said: “We are delighted that work on our new library is progressing so well and it is very exciting to see the steel frame structure now in place.”