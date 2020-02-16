Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A person has been removed from a car that had become stuck in flood water in a rural village.

Five fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Steeple Bumpstead today, on the border between Essex and Suffolk.

It was reported that a person had become trapped in a car after it had got stuck in flood water.

Three of the crews, from Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene and removed the person with help from colleagues from the Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver is understood not to have any serious injuries.