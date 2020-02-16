E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

PUBLISHED: 17:34 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 16 February 2020

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A person has been removed from a car that had become stuck in flood water in a rural village.

Five fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Steeple Bumpstead today, on the border between Essex and Suffolk.

It was reported that a person had become trapped in a car after it had got stuck in flood water.

Three of the crews, from Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene and removed the person with help from colleagues from the Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

You may also want to watch:

The driver is understood not to have any serious injuries.

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families forced to move out of eco-flats ahead of major maintenance project

Goodfellows in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD SCALES AND STUDIOMGM ARCHITECTS LLP

Hundreds of flood warnings issued - but Suffolk avoids worst of weather

The most flood warnings ever have been enforced across England today. Picture: ARCHAT/ENVIRONMENTAGENCY

‘We are a football club on the up’ - Town boss Sheehan staying upbeat after FA Cup defeat

Ipswich Town Women's manager Joe Sheehan Photo: ROSS HALLS

Brave Tractor Girls battered by top flight Man City in FA Cup

Maddie Biggs battles for the ball with Steph Houghton Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24