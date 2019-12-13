Car gets stuck in standing water
Fire crews were called to a back road in a village near Suffolk's border with Essex after a car became stuck in standing water.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two fire crews from Haverhill were dispatched to The Endway, in Steeple Bumpstead, at 12.28pm after receiving reports of a broken down vehicle.
Flooding on rail tracks has also caused some services to and from Sudbury to be suspended until later this afternoon.
Fire crews arrived to the scene to recover the vehicle and a stop was called shortly after.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.