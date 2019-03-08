Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk housing association scoops regional award for elderly accommodation

PUBLISHED: 16:46 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 02 April 2019

Steeple View residents celebrate their award. Picture: STEEPLE VIEW

Steeple View residents celebrate their award. Picture: STEEPLE VIEW

Archant

A housing association has scooped an award for one of its Suffolk homes for the elderly.

Steeple View, in Stowupland, was entered into the awards by the residents and was delighted to receive a bronze award for the best UK housing with care scheme.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the best in specialist housing for older people and allowing residents to identifying what contributes to their quality of life.

Paul Kingston, director of housing and care services at Orwell Housing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, congratulations have to go to the staff at Steeple View and to the residents for taking the time to enter the awards.

“We were the only scheme in Suffolk to win an award, so this is a huge achievement for us all here at Orwell Housing.”

In the East of England region 1,269 residents, visitors, volunteers and on-site staff cast their votes for the awards.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Memorial trust set up in name of Stowmarket ‘local hero’ Ron Ames

Ron Ames was a carpenter and craftsman by trade Picture: OWEN HINES

What are Sudbury’s 300 hidden gems?

The former mill at 42 New Street in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY SOCIETY

Residents ‘hugely concerned’ over retrospective planning applications for controversial village homes

The Frewin family in Bures Picture: SUPPLIED BY FREWIN FAMILY

‘Please come home’ – Family’s plea to missing dad

The family of Nigel Kedar, from St Osyth near Clacton, are issuing a fresh appeal two years on from his disappearance. He was last seen in the Long Stratton and Thelveton areas of Norfolk, near the A140 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists