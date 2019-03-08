Suffolk housing association scoops regional award for elderly accommodation

Steeple View residents celebrate their award. Picture: STEEPLE VIEW Archant

A housing association has scooped an award for one of its Suffolk homes for the elderly.

Steeple View, in Stowupland, was entered into the awards by the residents and was delighted to receive a bronze award for the best UK housing with care scheme.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the best in specialist housing for older people and allowing residents to identifying what contributes to their quality of life.

Paul Kingston, director of housing and care services at Orwell Housing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, congratulations have to go to the staff at Steeple View and to the residents for taking the time to enter the awards.

“We were the only scheme in Suffolk to win an award, so this is a huge achievement for us all here at Orwell Housing.”

In the East of England region 1,269 residents, visitors, volunteers and on-site staff cast their votes for the awards.