Missing woman found safe and well

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:35 AM August 17, 2021    Updated: 8:45 AM August 17, 2021
Stephanie Ryder has been found, Suffolk police confirmed (file photo)

Police have confirmed a woman missing 32-year-old woman from the Sudbury area has been found.

Stephanie Ryder was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at 1.30pm yesterday.

Suffolk police issued an appeal for help in locating Stephanie but she was later found safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their help in the search for Stephanie.

