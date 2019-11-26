Man denies cocaine possession

The trial of a Suffolk man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Tuesday (November 26) was Stephen Carney, 67, of Hethersett Close, Newmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply on February 22 this year.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing criminal property in relation to cash on the same date.

The case was adjourned until February 24 next year when Carney's trial, which is expected to last one day, will take place.