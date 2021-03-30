Inquest to be held into death of grandfather of 7
- Credit: Archant
An inquest is set to be held later this year into the death of a Suffolk grandfather who died after a pneumatic drill fell on his foot.
Stephen Corke, from Great Cornard, was 60 when he died in August 2018.
The grandfather of seven was working on a construction site in Kent when a pneumatic drill fell on his right foot.
Despite trying to continue working, he was taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital the next day in pain but was later discharged.
He was taken to a different hospital on August 16 after the leg began to swell.
It was amputated but he later died.
A pre-inquest review into Mr Corke's death was held on Tuesday.
At the review, assistant coroner Catherine Wood apologised to the family for the delay in the case, which had been brought on by the coronavirus.
Mrs Wood decided that a jury would be needed to look at Mr Corke's case and so scheduled an inquest of at least five days to begin on July 23.