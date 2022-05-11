'The children were thrilled' - Stephen Fry sends video to Suffolk school

Video

Legendary comedian and broadcaster Stephen Fry "thrilled" students at a Suffolk school after he sent them a video answering questions they had sent him.

The former QI host replied to Year 6 students at St Gregory's Primary School in Sudbury.

Headteacher at the primary school, Daniel Woodrow, said the Year 6 class had been learning about humanism in religious education.

In one of their lessons they watched a video called How Can I Be Happy? from the British Humanist Association, which was narrated by Stephen Fry.

Mr Woodrow said: "The children really liked the video and had some questions about it, so we thought we would write as a class to Stephen to see if he would answer them.

"And he did! A couple of days later we received the most wonderful 10 minute video of Stephen answering every single one of our questions, including telling us why he is a humanist, what makes him happy, what he thinks the meaning of life is and what he thinks the one thing everyone can do to make the world a better place is.

"He was everything you would hope for - funny, friendly, clever and so entertaining and engaging - and the children were thrilled.

Headteacher of St Gregory's Primary School in Sudbury Mr. Daniel Woodrow. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We watched the video and had the most brilliant, deep discussion about what he told us today and it really got the children thinking and reflecting about what is important to them and how they can make others happy.

"Stephen also had a bit of fun with our school name, saying that he hoped we were 'gregarious Gregorian's.'

"Stephen Fry has been a hero of mine for so many years and the fact that he would take the time to do this for the children means the world.

"Isn't it wonderful when your heroes are even more fabulous than you thought."