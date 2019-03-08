Vandals leave behind mutilated pigeon after trashing art studios

Thousands of pounds of damage has been caused at a Suffolk art studio after it was trashed by vandals who left behind a macabre message in the form of a rotting pigeon with a knife through it.

The break-in took place at the studio in Saxmundham high street which is run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase.

Mr Hicklin said he had found the damage on Sunday after entering the property for the first time in a number of days.

"I was just about to do a small job which had to be done for this Monday," said Mr Hicklin.

Instead, Mr Hicklin was met with a large amount of broken glass, mirrors and smashed sculptures.

"It's a pretty frenzied act of blatant vandalism," said Mr Hicklin.

Mr Hicklin is well known for his sculptures of celebrities such as David Bowie and Alan Rickman and a life like figure of a prostrate bull which was used for a West End production of Carmen.

As well as destroying the work held at the studio, vandals also took one of Mr Hicklin's knives and stuck it through the body of a pigeon which they pinned to a block of polystyrene before leaving the rotting animal behind. The vandals also got hold of a mannequin in the studio, pulling its head from its body and burning its crotch area with cigarettes.

Desrcribing the damage at the studio, Mr Hicklin said: "It's ten's of thousands of pounds of damage.

"We cannot put an amount or value on the art but there was a lot of original work."

Despite, the break-in Mr Hicklin said he would continue to try and finish some of his work while also picking up the pieces of what had been lost.

"I have had a lot of consolation from the community," said Mr Hicklin.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that inquiries into the incident were ongoing but confirmed that entry had been gained to the property through a rear window which had been smashed..

Those with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 28708/19.