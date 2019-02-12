Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Going once, going twice...Items from burglar’s £290,0000 haul to be sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 06:04 02 March 2019

Stephen Mainwaring was jailed for six years for a string of burglaries across west Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Stephen Mainwaring was jailed for six years for a string of burglaries across west Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A car and other items belonging to a burglar who stole property worth £290,000 during break-ins at 35 homes in Suffolk will be sold at auction to raise money to pay compensation.

Stephen Mainwaring targeted unoccupied detached houses in rural areas while the owners were out or on holiday during a two-year spate of offending, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Several of the items stolen by Mainwaring were of great sentimental value and included an engagement ring, and jewellery belonging to a homeowner’s late wife.

He also stole three cars and a motorbike as well as a shotgun and cartridges after forcing open a secure gun cabinet at one of the burgled properties.

In 2017 Mainwaring, 51, of Shepherd’s Grove Industrial Estate, Stanton, admitted five burglaries at properties in Great Barton, Stowlangtoft, Norton and Ixworth, theft of two cars and a motor bike and possessing a shotgun and ammunition without a certificate and was jailed for six years.

He asked for 31 offences to be taken into consideration including 30 burglaries at Conyers Way, Tewkesbury Place, Livermore Road, School Road, Woodland Place and The Coppice in Great Barton, Upthorpe Road, Duke Street, Michaelhouse Way, Mickfields, Barningham Road and Dale Road in Stanton, Sandy Lane, Barningham, Micklesmere Drive and Thistledown Drive in Ixworth, Norton Road and Flatts Lane in Tostock, Low Street, Bardwell, Bury Road, Market Weston, Church View, Stowlangtoft, Fen Road, Pakenham, Heath Road, Norton and Culford Road in Ingram. They were committed between February 2015 and August 2017.

Mainwaring was arrested at his home after his DNA was discovered on tools left at one of the burglaries.

Police recovered two of the stolen cars and a significant amount of stolen property including a shotgun.

On Friday, March 1 a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act heard that a Mercedes car, a Peugeot van and two rings had been seized from Mainwaring’s rented property and they were expected to raise £7,739 at auction.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said Mainwaring’s benefit from his offending was £271,018 but as he only had assets of £7,739 Judge Rupert Overbury made a confiscation order in that sum.

Mr Cleaver asked that £3,613 of the money should be paid as compensation.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Going once, going twice...Items from burglar’s £290,0000 haul to be sold at auction

Stephen Mainwaring was jailed for six years for a string of burglaries across west Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man stashed axe down his trousers before trying to bite policeman’s nose off, court told

Brian Boxall, who has been jailed for 14 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘The fans can get carried away’ – U’s boss McGreal ahead of Swindon trip

Joy for Beccles Town FC as they win Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year competition

Beccles Town joint groundsman Shaun Soloman. Photograph: SUFFOLK FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists