Man, 71, who sexually assaulted vulnerable woman faces jail

Stephen Pilgrim, of Bradfield, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a mentally disordered woman (file photo) Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Bradfield man who sexually assaulted a mentally disordered woman has been warned he is facing a jail sentence.

Stephen Pilgrim, of Harwich Road, was arrested in July following allegations of an assault on a woman on December 31, 2019.

The 71-year-old was subsequently charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a mentally disordered person.

Pilgrim pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 21.

He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, November 18.

Detective Constable Reuben Brame, from the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team at Essex Police, said: “Stephen Pilgrim took advantage of a vulnerable woman for his own gratification.

“For these despicable acts he now faces the prospect of time behind bars.”