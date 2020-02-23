E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Public warned not to approach burglar missing from Hollesley Bay prison

PUBLISHED: 09:44 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 23 February 2020

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Steven Clark is serving a two year five month sentence for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSteven Clark is serving a two year five month sentence for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Steven Clark, 23, was reported missing to police after failing to report for a roll call at 11pm on Saturday night.

He is serving two years and five months for burglary.

Clark is described as 5ft 5in, of slight build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He also has links to the Essex area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Police said enquiries were ongoing to locate the prisoner and asked anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 438 of February 22.

