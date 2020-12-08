Former Ipswich Town star Steve Palmer to feature on University Challenge

Former Ipswich Town defender Steve Palmer will appear on the next series of University Challenge Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Archant

Former Ipswich Town player Steve Palmer is set to take part in a Christmas special series of BBC Two’s University Challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brighton-born defender, who wore a Blues jersey for six years – including during a spell in the Premier League – is set to compete in the quiz challenge alongside fellow University of Cambride graduates.

Joined by painter, writer and team captain Lachlan Goudie, the Christ’s College team will also feature journalist Sathnam Sanghera and award-winning poet Helen Mort.

Joining Town in 1989, Palmer signed his first contract for the club after impressing during a then annual pre-season friendly against University of Cambridge, where he studied software engineering.

The former Town star will feature in the first episode of the Christmas special series, which kicks off with a derby between Christ’s College and Oxford’s St John’s College on Monday December 21.

The grand final will take place on New Year’s Day.