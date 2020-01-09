E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man wanted in connection with rape and kidnap offences

PUBLISHED: 13:54 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 09 January 2020

Essex Police would like to speak to Steven Anderson, 33 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are looking for a man in connection with a string of alleged crimes, including rape.

Essex Police say they would like to speak to Steven Anderson, 33, who has links to the Hackney area of London.

Anderson is wanted in connection with an investigation into allegations of rape, kidnap, and false imprisonment.

The crimes were reported in the Jaywick area on Friday, January 3.

He is described by police as black, 5ft 9ins tall, of average build, with short, shaved hair and a slight beard.

Essex Police have encouraged anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts to call 101 or Crimsetoppers on 0800 555 111.

