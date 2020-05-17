‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

‘Stick with it’ and don’t get complacent about coronavirus lockdown restrictions - that is the message a new campaign is conveying to Suffolk residents.

Stick With It Suffolk has been rolled out by Suffolk Resilience Forum, which is behind the county’s response to the pandemic, as it warns: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Though only around 1 in 572 people in Suffolk have tested positive for Covid-19 - lower than the national average - health bosses are keen to minimise the infection rate.

The campaign calls for people to continue staying at home, working from home if possible, maintaining social distancing, and self-isolating if a member of the household shows symptoms.

Social media users are being asked to use #StickWithItSuffolk in their posts containing stories and advice for life in lockdown.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk Director of Public Health, said: “On behalf of all the members of the Suffolk Resilience Forum, I’d like to say thank you to the people of Suffolk for the sacrifices they are making by following these instructions.

“But now, more than ever, it is important that we stick with it – the number of cases can very easily increase if we take our eye off the ball.

“This would be a backward step, with strict lockdown measures coming back into force.”

