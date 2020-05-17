E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:01 18 May 2020

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

‘Stick with it’ and don’t get complacent about coronavirus lockdown restrictions - that is the message a new campaign is conveying to Suffolk residents.

Stick With It Suffolk has been rolled out by Suffolk Resilience Forum, which is behind the county’s response to the pandemic, as it warns: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Though only around 1 in 572 people in Suffolk have tested positive for Covid-19 - lower than the national average - health bosses are keen to minimise the infection rate.

The campaign calls for people to continue staying at home, working from home if possible, maintaining social distancing, and self-isolating if a member of the household shows symptoms.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Social media users are being asked to use #StickWithItSuffolk in their posts containing stories and advice for life in lockdown.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk Director of Public Health, said: “On behalf of all the members of the Suffolk Resilience Forum, I’d like to say thank you to the people of Suffolk for the sacrifices they are making by following these instructions.

“But now, more than ever, it is important that we stick with it – the number of cases can very easily increase if we take our eye off the ball.

“This would be a backward step, with strict lockdown measures coming back into force.”

MORE: Taxi drivers and care workers among jobs with highest rates of coronavirus deaths

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more people die with coronavirus in region’s hospitals

Two more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How a Suffolk couple defied the odds to wed just as lockdown hit UK

Rachel and Danny Pugh, after their wedding ceremony in Aldeburgh, on Saturday, March 21. Picture: CARON GILL PHOTOGRAPHY/PAIGE GILL

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more people die with coronavirus in region’s hospitals

Two more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How a Suffolk couple defied the odds to wed just as lockdown hit UK

Rachel and Danny Pugh, after their wedding ceremony in Aldeburgh, on Saturday, March 21. Picture: CARON GILL PHOTOGRAPHY/PAIGE GILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

North Stander: Do the right thing, Marcus - agree to end the season

Marcus Evans has written to the EFL to say that he wants to finish the League One season. Picture: ARCHANT

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk

The sun is expected to shine in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24