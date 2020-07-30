E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Passengers still staying off trains despite change to government advice

PUBLISHED: 16:54 30 July 2020

Now anyone can travel on Greater Anglia - if the wear a face covering. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Now anyone can travel on Greater Anglia - if the wear a face covering. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Despite changes to the rules on public transport two weeks ago, few passengers have returned to the region’s trains after the lockdown period.

There are still few people travelling by train. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater AngliaThere are still few people travelling by train. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Since March trains have been running only for essential users – people who needed them to get to work, educational establishments, or for medical appointments. But two weeks ago the official guidance changed allowing anyone who needed to use public transport could, providing they wore a face covering.

MORE: Travel restrictions eased

However the number of people travelling on Greater Anglia trains has only increased marginally – and most services are running with only 15-20% of seats occupied.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have seen a very slight increase in the number of people using off-peak services, but it is very small and there is certainly no problem with social distancing on most of our services.

“On the peak-time trains there really hasn’t been any increase at all – most people do not seem to be travelling back to work yet.”

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia, like all the country’s rail companies, has stepped up its cleaning regimes in an attempt to ensure carriages are as safe as possible – and passengers are encouraged to socially distance from people that they are not travelling with.

A near-normal service is now running with services being subsidised heavily by the government because ticket revenue is now much smaller than usual.

Government support continues until September – but a new deal is expected to come in then to ensure rail companies are able to carry on operating despite the decline in passenger numbers.

MORE: New era likely for rail travel after coronavirus crisis

Services have become more reliable over the last few months with more trains running on time and the number of cancellations falling to a very low number.

At present rail companies are not actively marketing their trains for leisure travellers – but that could start during the autumn if there is not another serious increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported across the country.

But it is thought unlikely that the number of travellers will return to anything like those reported before the pandemic for a considerable time – especially if many commuters are able to continue working at home even after all the restrictions are lifted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious crash closes road

An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving one vehicle. Picture: EAAA

Anger in Hadleigh from residents and businesses at social distancing measures

Bookshp owner Jane Haylock is one of the Hadleigh businesses who say the barriers are affecting trade. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prison guard accused of smuggling pound of cannabis, steroids and phones into jail

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL

League One salary cap vote next week - with doubts it will be approved

EFL clubs have been discussing salary cap proposals and look set to vote on it next week. Photo: Archant/PA