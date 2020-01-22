E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman has head stamped on during brawl outside pub

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 22 January 2020

A woman in her 20s reported having her head stamped on during a large fight outside The Stingray pub in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was forced to the ground and had her head stamped on during a large-scale brawl outside a pub.

The fight happened around 1am outside The Stingray pub in Church Street, Harwich, on December 27.

The victim - a woman in her 20s - reported leaving the pub while the brawl was ongoing outside and was forced to the ground, adding her head had been stamped on.

A friend helped her at the scene before calling an ambulance once she had arrived home.

She was then taken to hospital for injuries considered to be serious.

Investigating officer PC Mitchel Porter urged anyone who witnessed the brawl to come forward.

PC Porter added: "We believe there was a group of people nearby and we are keen to speak to anyone in the group or passers-by, who may have seen the incident."

Those with information should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting reference 46/4640/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

