Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

PUBLISHED: 14:18 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 22 November 2018

Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Officers would like to trace these two individuals as they may be able to assist with their enquiries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYOfficers would like to trace these two individuals as they may be able to assist with their enquiries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The males were filmed walking along Grey Friars Road at about 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3, before taking the turn towards the entrance to Cardinal Park, and then passing the side of the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant just after midnight about the same time a woman was punched in the face by a passer-by on Stoke Bridge.

Officers would like to trace the two individuals as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

They were both wearing dark-coloured clothing one of them wearing a jacket which appeared to black across the shoulders and otherwise grey.

In the first black and white clip their clothing appears light-coloured, but the second colour clip shows it not to be the case.

Detectives released CCTV footage of the assault itself, which happened at about 12.05am on Sunday, November 4, near the entrance to the skate park.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was walking over the bridge in the direction of the town centre. When she reached the entrance to the skate park, she passed another person who appeared to strike her with a single punch, resulting in her falling to the ground. The suspect did not break stride and continued walking in the direction of Stoke Street.

A few moments later, members of the public stopped to assist the victim and call an ambulance. She was then taken to Ipswich Hospital, having sustained a serious head and eye injury, before later being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The victim is no longer in hospital, but is still suffering with the effects of the attack and requires ongoing medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference 63902/18, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

19 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

25 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

41 minutes ago
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

13:24 Jake Foxford
The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

13:18 Russell Cook
King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24