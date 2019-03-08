Suffolk road blocked after van and car collide outside pub

A Suffolk road was partially blocked to traffic following a two vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on the A140, outside the White Horse Inn, Stoke Ash, at about 2.25pm.

Police said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a grey Audi A4.

Traffic was partially blocked between Chapel Road and Church Lane as a result of the crash.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the collision.