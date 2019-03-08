Suffolk road blocked after van and car collide outside pub
PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 October 2019
A Suffolk road was partially blocked to traffic following a two vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened on the A140, outside the White Horse Inn, Stoke Ash, at about 2.25pm.
You may also want to watch:
Police said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a grey Audi A4.
Traffic was partially blocked between Chapel Road and Church Lane as a result of the crash.
It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the collision.