E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk road blocked after van and car collide outside pub

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 October 2019

The crash happened on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A Suffolk road was partially blocked to traffic following a two vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on the A140, outside the White Horse Inn, Stoke Ash, at about 2.25pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a grey Audi A4.

Traffic was partially blocked between Chapel Road and Church Lane as a result of the crash.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the collision.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Suffolk and North Essex ranked by postcode

Jaywick Sands is ranked the most deprived neighbourhood in England - but work has been done to improve Essex Avenue, picture before and after the work Picture: ECC

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Woman in ‘stable condition’ following alleged attack at her home

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk road blocked after van and car collide outside pub

The crash happened on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists