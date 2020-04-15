Three arrested on A140 after drugs found in car
PUBLISHED: 13:36 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 15 April 2020
Two women and a teenager were arrested on the A140 after police found suspected Class A drugs in a car.
At 2.50am on April 15, Suffolk police officers stopped a vehicle on the A140, in Stoke Ash.
When they searched the vehicle, they found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
The driver of the vehicle and their two passengers were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for further questioning.
Those arrested were a 17-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman.
