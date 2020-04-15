Three arrested on A140 after drugs found in car

Three people were arrested on the A140 at Stoke Ash after police stopped a car and found suspected Class A drugs in side Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two women and a teenager were arrested on the A140 after police found suspected Class A drugs in a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 2.50am on April 15, Suffolk police officers stopped a vehicle on the A140, in Stoke Ash.

When they searched the vehicle, they found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The driver of the vehicle and their two passengers were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for further questioning.

Those arrested were a 17-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman.