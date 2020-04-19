E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Appeal to help couple whose thatched home was destroyed by fire spotted by nine-year-old neighbour

PUBLISHED: 17:23 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 19 April 2020

Kalvin Biddle, with his son Stuart and his daughter Sierra-Mae, helped escort the residents of the home safely outside Picture: KALVIN BIDDLE

Kalvin Biddle, with his son Stuart and his daughter Sierra-Mae, helped escort the residents of the home safely outside Picture: KALVIN BIDDLE

Archant

A father has hailed his son a hero after he spotted a fire in a neighbouring house and alerted the owners - and now a fundraiser has been launched to help the family left homeless by the blaze.

The fire tore through the roof of a thatched home in Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEThe fire tore through the roof of a thatched home in Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Street in Stoke Ash, near Eye, at 4.30pm on Friday where a thatched cottage was well alight.

It took 15 fire crews more than two hours to put out the fire - with several teams remaining on site overnight.

MORE: Firefighters called to major blaze at thatched cottage

Two connected homes were ravaged by the fire, including that of Dave and Sue O’Keeffe, who are now taking refuge at a friend’s bungalow in the village.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEDozens of firefighters tackled the blaze at Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

How the fire broke out has not yet been determined, but there were thankfully no injuries or loss of life.

Katie O’Keeffe, the couple’s daughter, has now set up a JustGiving page to help her parents get back on track after they were left with “very little” following the incident.

Andrew Nygren, Katie’s partner, wanted to pay tribute to everyone who had helped the couple so far.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It is really generous of people to help. It’s turned out they have lost almost everything.

“We really appreciate the help of everyone in the village who has been chipping in.

“Dave and Sue broke down in tears when they heard of what people have been giving.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

The fire was first spotted by heroic neighbour Stuart Biddle, nine.

Describing him as a hero, dad Kalvin Biddle explained the pair were playing in their garden on Friday afternoon when the youngster spotted flames coming from the house several doors down.

Mr Biddle said: “We were just playing in the garden when Stuart said: ‘Dad, is that house supposed to be on fire?’

“If he had not spotted the fire it could have been a lot worse. He reacted so quickly.

“I’m over the moon for him, as he saved lives.”

After quickly urging his neighbours to call emergency services, Kalvin darted to the front doors of the two homes to help usher the occupants safely outside.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

11 more people die at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

A further 11 people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal to help couple whose thatched home was destroyed by fire spotted by nine-year-old neighbour

Kalvin Biddle, with his son Stuart and his daughter Sierra-Mae, helped escort the residents of the home safely outside Picture: KALVIN BIDDLE

North Stander: Meeting Marcus Evans, and why he should speak directly to fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has always been a mysterious figure Photo: ROSS HALLS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘On the brink of losing everything’ - new job starters vent frustration at furlough rules

Tamara Ellison, Daniel Heath and Emily Cuthbert have all joined the #newstarterfurlough movement after discovering they were not entitled to payments under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme. Picture: TAMARA ELLISION/DANIEL HEATH/EMILY CUTHBERT
Drive 24