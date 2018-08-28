Sunshine and Showers

CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:50 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 22 November 2018

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

The 45-year-old victim was knocked to the ground with a single punch, near the entrance to the skate park on Stoke Bridge, shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 4.

The suspect, who had been walking in the opposite direction, did not break stride and continued in the direction of Stoke Street.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

She is no longer in hospital, but is still suffering the effects of the attack and requires ongoing medical treatment, police said.

Despite appeals for information, a suspect has not been identified, leading police to share CCTV of the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 11.45pm on November 3 and 12.17am on November 4 to make contact.

They are also issuing footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at about 11.58pm before taking the turn towards the entrance to Cardinal Park, and passing the side of the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant just after midnight.

Officers think the two individuals may be able to assist with enquiries. They were both wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Detective Inspector Dan Connick, of South CID, said: “We have made numerous enquires over the past two-and-a-half weeks, including an extensive review of CCTV in the area.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to ascertain a motive for the attack or identify the person responsible. The victim has no recollection of the incident, which is to be expected due to the nature of the injuries she sustained, which continue to cause her significant pain and discomfort, and it is not yet known what long-term damage has been caused by this assault.

“Although the footage of the attack is not the greatest quality, it does clearly portray the ruthless way in which the suspect punched the victim and continued walking as if nothing had happened.

“Our review of CCTV has also found footage of two males who were in the vicinity of the incident just minutes before it occurred. They were walking in the general direction of Stoke Bridge and could have information which could assist our enquiries.

“I hope that by releasing this CCTV footage it may either compel someone who knows something about the attacker to come forward, or help to jog the memories of people who were in the area that night and may have seen something which could prove to be vital to the investigation.”

Police are also keen to hear from anyone driving near Stoke Bridge that night with a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle.

The victim was wearing a white coat, red woolly hat, red hooded jumper, blue denim trousers and blue trainers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference 63902/18.

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

