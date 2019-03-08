Suspended sentence for man who downloaded child porn

A Suffolk model maker who downloaded child pornography has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who went to Ian Starling's home in Stoke-by-Clare with a search warrant in May last year seized a laptop, a hard drive and a computer tower, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the equipment was examined it was found to contain 328 indecent images of children and five movies in the most serious level A category, 562 images and six movies in category B and 396 images in the lowest level C category.

Starling, 54, of Church Park, Stoke-by-Clare, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children on or before May 8 last year.

He was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and a 16 week curfew from 8pm-6am.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

David Wilson, for Starling, said his client had no previous convictions and needed professional help to address issues associated with his offending.

He said Starling's was supported by his wife.