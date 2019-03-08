Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suspended sentence for man who downloaded child porn

PUBLISHED: 13:39 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 10 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk model maker who downloaded child pornography has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who went to Ian Starling's home in Stoke-by-Clare with a search warrant in May last year seized a laptop, a hard drive and a computer tower, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the equipment was examined it was found to contain 328 indecent images of children and five movies in the most serious level A category, 562 images and six movies in category B and 396 images in the lowest level C category.

You may also want to watch:

Starling, 54, of Church Park, Stoke-by-Clare, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children on or before May 8 last year.

He was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and a 16 week curfew from 8pm-6am.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

David Wilson, for Starling, said his client had no previous convictions and needed professional help to address issues associated with his offending.

He said Starling's was supported by his wife.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rod Stewart promises he won’t pull his trousers down at Portman Road

Rod Stewart Credit: Rankin/supplied by Cuffe & Taylor

Colchester United review of the season: so near and yet so far

Good team spirit: from left, Sammie Szmodics, Frank Nouble (goalscorer), Courtney Senior, Sam Saunders and Tom Lapslie celebrate during the home win over Grimsby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Storm-hit Ipswich Wanderers FC appeals for funds to fix damage caused by freak gust of wind

Ipswich Wanderers' ground pictured after the storm damage. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

‘Hopefully they will carry on’ - future of Ipswich store uncertain as firm enters administration

Select in Ipswich's Buttermarket. Business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the retialers. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists