Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A guest has been found dead in a hotel room in Stoke by Nayland, with firefighters called to the incident.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were called to the Stoke by Nayland Hotel, in Keepers Lane, about 4.50pm after reports of a potential chemical incident, attending the scene along with police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

A small scale evacuation of nearby rooms was carried out for public safety purposes as crews investigated a “light chemical smell”. However, it was later confirmed no chemicals were involved.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “We can confirm that earlier today a guest was found deceased in their hotel room.

“We immediately notified the police who are dealing with the incident.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further, but our thoughts are with those connected to this tragic situation.”

Suffolk Constabulary are unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation at this time.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called to a potential chemical exposure.

“We received initial reports of a light chemical smell and evacuated adjoining rooms as a precaution.

“We entered one of the hotel rooms through the ground window and no chemicals found to be involved.”

Stoke by Nayland Hotel is a popular 80-room complex with two championship golf courses, spa and restaurant.

It is part of an 80-year-old family business set in the picturesque Stour Valley.