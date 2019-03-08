Sunshine and Showers

Potential ‘chemical incident’ at Suffolk hotel

PUBLISHED: 18:08 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 19 March 2019

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers are at the scene of a possible chemical incident at a Suffolk hotel.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEYStoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were called to the Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel about 4.50pm after reports of a potential chemical incident.

Five fire engines, along with police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service, are currently at the scene.

The hotel is part of a complex also containing the Fleece Jazz club, the Lee Westwood Golf School and the Lakes restaurant.

It is not known at the time if any of the buildings or golf course have been evacuated.

This is a breaking story, stay with us for the latest information.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

