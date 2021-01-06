Published: 10:00 AM January 6, 2021

Stoke by Nayland Hotel's Pippin store will now be open seven days a week for essentials and takeaway food - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Pizza from Pippin can either be ordered hot and ready to eat, or frozen to finish at home later - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Hotel

With England plunged into yet another lockdown, businesses up and down the country are having to diversify their offerings once again in order to stay afloat.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel has stepped up to the challenges of a third lockdown and has launched a takeaway food service from its Pippin Store .

Open seven days a week, it will be selling ready-to-eat dishes created by the venue’s award-winning chefs, alongside cook at home frozen meals.

Takeaway dishes on the hotel’s to-go menu include fish and chips, stir fry, macaroni and cheese, homemade burgers, salads, and a range of pizzas. A number of meals on the takeaway menu are also available frozen so they can be cooked at home.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, the hotel’s beloved afternoon tea box is also on offer. At £12 per person, it includes freshly-made sandwiches, homemade scones, clotted cream and cakes. For an extra £6 per person, you can upgrade your afternoon tea and make it sparkling by adding a bottle of fizz to it.

Stoke by Nayland's afternoon tea is £12 per person, or £18 per person for added fizz - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Hotel

The family-owned hotel – which has been established for over 80 years – will also be selling essential items such as bread, milk, meat, pasta, flour, fruit and vegetables, alongside beers, ales, wines and spirits.

For Valentine’s week next month, there will be an extra special afternoon tea for two, and a romantic three-course dinner for two which can be finished off at home. Details for these will be released closer to the time.

Susanna Rendall, group managing director, said: “At Stoke by Nayland Hotel, we understand the importance of supporting the local community, so we are using our resources at the hotel in any way we can to provide a helpful service to the area, and at the same time, keep our key staff in employment during this very challenging period. We really look forward to welcoming local residents to use this service during the next few weeks.”

Pippin Store will be open Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 9pm. Orders for takeaway can be placed between 11am and 7pm over the phone, and can be collected from 11am until 9pm. In order to comply with current social distancing guidelines, only two customers are allowed in the shop at one time, and only one family member is allowed in at any time. Contactless payment is preferred.

To see the full menus and to find out more, call 01206 264265 or visit the website.