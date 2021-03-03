Published: 4:30 PM March 3, 2021

A hard-working post office team have been awarded a certificate of merit for their outstanding efforts to support their community through the pandemic.

Jennifer Lambert has been running Park Street Stores and Stoke-by-Nayland Post Office for four years alongside her fantastic team - Joanna Mitcham, Emerald Aldred-Mitchell and Trish Ravensdale.

She received a letter in the post in late February from Clare FitzRoy, Countess of Euston, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, saying the mum was a "perfect example of all that is best in this county".

The letter from the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk - Credit: Jennifer Lambert

It read: "As Her Majesty The Queen's personal representative in Suffolk, I would like to thank you for the outstanding contribution you have made to the county during the extraordinary and difficult circumstances caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

"Your selflessness and sense of duty are a credit to you.

"The innovation, collaboration, courage and generosity shown by so many across the county during this time has been truly inspirational and uplifting.

"Thank you for the steadfast care, comfort and support that you continue to provide to the people of Stoke-by-Nayland, in particular those that are vulnerable or elderly.

"You have been a shining light in the darkness of the pandemic."

Jennifer Lambert and her team; Joanna Mitcham, Emerald Aldred-Mitchell, Trish Ravensdale - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The special certificate of merit was awarded by both the Lord Lieutenant and the High Sheriff of Suffolk.

Mrs Lambert was surprised to receive the award and said she can only assume someone put her name forward for it.

"It's not the first award I've won but it is very flattering and nice to be recognised," she added.

"I'm still out delivering from Monday to Friday and have a regular band of customers who have deliveries every week.

"Some people decided to come and collect their items in person once the first lockdown ended, but then after the Christmas lockdown a lot went back to having deliveries, so we are as busy as ever.

"I see this award as something for the whole team, not just me, as the four of us all do our bit."

Mrs Lambert's husband and daughters also help out with the day to day running when needed.