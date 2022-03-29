News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:23 PM March 29, 2022
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK - Credit: SbN Resort

A luxury Suffolk resort has been named as one of the best places for a spa break in the UK by a national newspaper. 

Stoke by Nayland Resort, near Sudbury and Colchester, was ranked as one of the best spots for an holistic retreat by The Guardian

The newspaper praised the resort's wide range of treatments, including Neum Wellbeing therapies – which combine shiatsu and Thai massage to lower stress and improve sleep. 

Stoke by Nayland Resort, which also has two 18-hole golf courses, offers physiotherapy sessions and non-surgical treatments aimed to relieving pain and preventing further problems. 

The Peake spa is part of the sprawling Suffolk resort, which is idyllically located in the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty, also boasts two 18-hole championship golf courses, a state of the art gym with 40 exercise classes a week and a running club. 

Described on its own website as a "hidden gem waiting to be discovered" the resort has recently invested around £500,000 to transform its facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - and has seen a boom in wedding bookings. 

Suffolk Live News
Stoke by Nayland News

Don't Miss

Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Match reaction

'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon