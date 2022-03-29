Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK - Credit: SbN Resort

A luxury Suffolk resort has been named as one of the best places for a spa break in the UK by a national newspaper.

Stoke by Nayland Resort, near Sudbury and Colchester, was ranked as one of the best spots for an holistic retreat by The Guardian.

The newspaper praised the resort's wide range of treatments, including Neum Wellbeing therapies – which combine shiatsu and Thai massage to lower stress and improve sleep.

Stoke by Nayland Resort, which also has two 18-hole golf courses, offers physiotherapy sessions and non-surgical treatments aimed to relieving pain and preventing further problems.

The Peake spa is part of the sprawling Suffolk resort, which is idyllically located in the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty, also boasts two 18-hole championship golf courses, a state of the art gym with 40 exercise classes a week and a running club.

Described on its own website as a "hidden gem waiting to be discovered" the resort has recently invested around £500,000 to transform its facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - and has seen a boom in wedding bookings.