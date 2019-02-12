Road re-opens after single vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 10:52 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 27 February 2019
Archant
One person was hurt and suffered minor injuries in a crash between Stoke-by-Nayland and Thorington Street this morning.
Suffolk police were called to the scene in Park Road, which connects the two villages, shortly after 8.25am.
One vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, was involved in the crash.
A recovery vehicle was called, and the damaged car was removed shortly before 9.50am.
One person is said to have sustained minor injuries, according to a police spokeswoman, but they have not been taken to hospital.
