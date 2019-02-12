Partly Cloudy

Road re-opens after single vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:52 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 27 February 2019

The accident occured on the road connecting the villages of Stoke-by-Nayland and Thorington Street. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident occured on the road connecting the villages of Stoke-by-Nayland and Thorington Street. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

One person was hurt and suffered minor injuries in a crash between Stoke-by-Nayland and Thorington Street this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Park Road, which connects the two villages, shortly after 8.25am.

One vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, was involved in the crash.

A recovery vehicle was called, and the damaged car was removed shortly before 9.50am.

One person is said to have sustained minor injuries, according to a police spokeswoman, but they have not been taken to hospital.

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Comments have been disabled on this article.

