Meet the new headteacher who is ‘completely transforming’ this Suffolk school

Dr Gareth Lloyd has joined Stoke College based in Stoke by Clare near Sudbury. Picture: ALISON McKENNY PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A new headteacher is “completely transforming” a school near Sudbury as part of his goal to help students “move into an era of great prosperity and success”.

Dr Gareth Lloyd has joined Stoke College, based in Stoke by Clare near Sudbury, which is set in parkland overlooking the River Stour.

The independent day boarding school teaches children aged between four and 18.

Previously based in China, where he was the founding foreign principal at Times College in Nanjing, Dr Lloyd has a doctorate in musical composition as well as extensive school management qualifications.

He will be overseeing the sixth form’s new innovative system of flexible learning, where students can opt for remote, socially-distanced or in-person learning and boarding.

In November last year, education investors bought the school and are investing heavily in staffing, facilities and technology.

Dr Lloyd said: “When I was interviewed for the role at Stoke College, I was struck by the friendliness and warmth of the staff, the delightful welcome and openness of the students, and the ambition and drive of the new owners and advisory council.

“I am delighted to be leading a school which nurtures such a wonderful range of students. Myself and the new owners have great plans for the future.

“We want to see Stoke move into an era of great prosperity and success.”

A spokesperson for Stoke College said: “Dr Lloyd has already made a remarkable difference to the school in a very short space of time.

“Along with our new owners, his energy, vision and drive is completely transforming Stoke College into an exciting and innovative place of learning.

“The proof of this was our recent socially distanced tour day in October, which was our busiest in over five years years.

“We are currently planning to open up extra forms in both Year 7 and 9 for 2021.”