Are these your power tools? Police seize stolen car with drills and saw inside
27 April, 2019 - 05:41
Archant
Police are seeking to reunite a series of power tools with their owner after finding them in a stolen vehicle.
Mildenhall Police seized the vehicle in the Lakenheath area on the morning of Thursday, April 25.
Officers Tweeted afterwards: “Stolen vehicle was seized this morning in the #Lakenheath area, along with these potentially #stolen items.
“If you know their owner, please call 101 and quote CAD 42 of April 25.”
They encouraged people to share the item on social media in a bid to find the tools' owners.
They also Tweeted a montage image of the items they found, which included a saw and drills.
Anyone with information should cal Suffolk police on 101.