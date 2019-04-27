Are these your power tools? Police seize stolen car with drills and saw inside

Police are seeking to reunite a series of power tools with their owner after finding them in a stolen vehicle.

Mildenhall Police seized the vehicle in the Lakenheath area on the morning of Thursday, April 25.

Officers Tweeted afterwards: “Stolen vehicle was seized this morning in the #Lakenheath area, along with these potentially #stolen items.

“If you know their owner, please call 101 and quote CAD 42 of April 25.”

They encouraged people to share the item on social media in a bid to find the tools' owners.

They also Tweeted a montage image of the items they found, which included a saw and drills.

Anyone with information should cal Suffolk police on 101.