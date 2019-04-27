Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Are these your power tools? Police seize stolen car with drills and saw inside

27 April, 2019 - 05:41
The power tools were found inside a stolen vehicle, which was seized by police in the Lakenheath area. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

The power tools were found inside a stolen vehicle, which was seized by police in the Lakenheath area. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

Police are seeking to reunite a series of power tools with their owner after finding them in a stolen vehicle.

Mildenhall Police seized the vehicle in the Lakenheath area on the morning of Thursday, April 25.

Officers Tweeted afterwards: “Stolen vehicle was seized this morning in the #Lakenheath area, along with these potentially #stolen items.

You may also want to watch:

“If you know their owner, please call 101 and quote CAD 42 of April 25.”

They encouraged people to share the item on social media in a bid to find the tools' owners.

They also Tweeted a montage image of the items they found, which included a saw and drills.

Anyone with information should cal Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tattooed driver claimed an aversion to needles when blood requested

Joshua Wiggins was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, for failing to provide a specimen or cooperate with a preliminary test Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

On the run and jail time: the colourful past of scam gang’s money launderer

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. Photo: ERSOU

Woman and child found dead in Newmarket

Park Avenue in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chris grants wife’s last wish by running the London Marathon for her

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

‘It should feel like a cup final’ – U’s Szmodics ahead of MK Dons test

Sammie Szmodics cracks in a shot during the U's 2-0 home defeat to Oldham from three weeks ago. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists