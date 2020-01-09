E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stolen KFC Colonel found by police under 'silly' suspect's bed

PUBLISHED: 20:17 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:17 09 January 2020

The stolen Colchester Colonel was found under a suspect's bed. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

A light-fingered thief was caught red-handed after police officers stumbled across the pinched KFC Colonel during a search of a suspect's home.

According to police, thieves stole the Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders logo from outside the restaurant in High Street Colchester over Christmas.

Just this weekend the mystery was put to bed after the Colchester town team completed a house search and recovered the Colonel.

On Facebook, police said the Colonel was found under the suspects bed and two males were dealt with for their "silly behaviour".

Officers from the Colchester team posted about their finger-licking find on Facebook, celebrating with the hashtags #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner and #TownTeam.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

