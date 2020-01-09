Stolen KFC Colonel found by police under 'silly' suspect's bed

The stolen Colchester Colonel was found under a suspect's bed. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER FACEBOOK ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

A light-fingered thief was caught red-handed after police officers stumbled across the pinched KFC Colonel during a search of a suspect's home.

According to police, thieves stole the Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders logo from outside the restaurant in High Street Colchester over Christmas.

Just this weekend the mystery was put to bed after the Colchester town team completed a house search and recovered the Colonel.

On Facebook, police said the Colonel was found under the suspects bed and two males were dealt with for their "silly behaviour".

Officers from the Colchester team posted about their finger-licking find on Facebook, celebrating with the hashtags #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner and #TownTeam.