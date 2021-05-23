News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crowds steam in for vintage vehicle show at Stonham Barns

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 6:57 PM May 23, 2021   
Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show had some impressive displays - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Over the weekend families from across Suffolk headed to Stonham Aspal for the first rural show since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

Vintage tractors, traction engines, and steam rollers were amongst the vehicles on display at Stonham Barns, which also hosted its usual weekend car boot sale.

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

There were lots of historic vehicles at Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Alan Forward, Stonham Barns Owner said: "The event is one of our most popular events of the year.

"There's nothing more inspiring than attending a steam and vintage show.

"Everyone steps back in time with the sights and the smells of the era." 

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As well as the historic vehicle displays and food stands, families were also able to watch an impressive stunt display called 'Vander-Double Wheel of Death', which was performed on both days. 

Those that were looking for something slightly less hair-raising were able to watch 'The Sheep Show' which finished with an all-action sheep shearing display! 

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The All Action Steam, Vintage & Rural Show was spread out over 160 acres meaning social distancing wasn't a problem. 

Find out here which car boot sales, like the one at Stonham Barns, are now running again. 

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

See more pictures from the All Action Steam, Vintage & Rural Show below 

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show.Alan Hines with Bathsheba his Robey engine.Byline: Sonya Dunc

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show, Alan Hines with Bathsheba his Robey engine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stonham Barns Steam and Vintage Show


Suffolk

