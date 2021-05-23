Gallery
Crowds steam in for vintage vehicle show at Stonham Barns
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Over the weekend families from across Suffolk headed to Stonham Aspal for the first rural show since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Vintage tractors, traction engines, and steam rollers were amongst the vehicles on display at Stonham Barns, which also hosted its usual weekend car boot sale.
Alan Forward, Stonham Barns Owner said: "The event is one of our most popular events of the year.
"There's nothing more inspiring than attending a steam and vintage show.
"Everyone steps back in time with the sights and the smells of the era."
As well as the historic vehicle displays and food stands, families were also able to watch an impressive stunt display called 'Vander-Double Wheel of Death', which was performed on both days.
Those that were looking for something slightly less hair-raising were able to watch 'The Sheep Show' which finished with an all-action sheep shearing display!
The All Action Steam, Vintage & Rural Show was spread out over 160 acres meaning social distancing wasn't a problem.
Find out here which car boot sales, like the one at Stonham Barns, are now running again.
See more pictures from the All Action Steam, Vintage & Rural Show below