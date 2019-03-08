Suffolk's best barber Tom delighted to receive award

Mac's Den in Stonham Barns Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk barber has crowned his first year in business by being named the county's barber of the year, defeating 600 other stylists in the process.

Tom MacDonald, owner of Mac's Den in Stonham Barns, only opened his business in January.

But the barber shop's first year has been capped with Mr MacDonald taking the Local Barber of the Year prize for Suffolk in the 2019 iGuy Magazine Awards.

Mr MacDonald said of his triumph: "I truly never imagined the shop to be as successful and as busy as it has become, it was always my dream to have my own barbers' shop. Winning this award is the icing on the cake."

Despite his recognition, Mr MacDonald pledges to not raise his prices.

He added: "I think it's still very important to keep the prices of a haircut low. Male grooming has become a big thing in recent years. Despite winning this award, my prices will still stay at £10 per haircut."

