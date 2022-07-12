Push to help mum reach £30,000 goal in memory of daughter

Wendy Goddard has been fundraising for five years - Credit: Keith Suffling - idesign4

A mother is working on one last fundraiser to help raise money for the hospice which cared for her daughter before her death in 2016.

Wendy Goddard of Stowupland, has been fundraising for five years since her daughter Zoe's death to cervical cancer, aged just 27.

Over the past five years, Wendy has raised an incredible amount for St Elizabeth's Hospice, the charity that looked after Zoe.

Wendy was nominated for a Pride of Britain award in 2019 for her fundraising efforts, and in 2020, Wendy set a range of fundraising challenges, all involving the number 30, as that is how old Zoe would have been.

Zoe Goddard (middle) with Peter Andre who met her just before her passing, and Wendy - Credit: Archant

This included a launch of #weare30 with Ipswich Town players, and a planned charity auction at Stonham Barns Park.

Due to the pandemic however, the auction was postponed, and will now take place on August 6 this summer.

Stonham Barns Park owner Alan Forward has backed Wendy for many years, and is always aiming to help push Wendy past her original fund-raising target of £30,000.

Mr Forward, who has also donated £5,000, said: "Wendy inspires us all with her tireless work for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

"She is driven to give something back to them in memory of her daughter and her family, who all received enormous comfort and support from the hospice team.

"As Wendy strives to serve the community with her efforts, we wanted to show Wendy that the community support her."

Stonham Barns Park has helped to raise money for the charity in number of ways, including 30 birds of prey and 30 cars, being shared on social media.

The launch of the #weare30 campaign by Wendy Goddard, featuring Ipswich Town players at the time. PICTURE: Keith Suffling - Credit: Archant

Mr Forward continued: "She will not only achieve her target of £30,000 through the Stonham Barns Park sponsorship including the dinner and raffle, but absolutely smash her goals out of the park when you put all of her fundraising efforts together.

"We are absolutely in awe of her achievements."

The charity auction evening include live music, a live auction, raffle and a three-course dinner.

Prizes include a helicopter experience, a trip for two to The Shard, a hot tub and a signed Ipswich Town football, and the total amount raised from the #weare30 campaign will be revealed by Wendy on the night.



