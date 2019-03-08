Look out for Vikings, Ancient Greeks and Saxons this weekend

Historical reenactors from across Suffolk are heading to Stonham Barns this weekend for the History Alive event Picture: STONHAM BARNS ARCHIVE CARL HUMPHREY

War cries will be heard at Stonham Barns this weekend as historical reenactment groups descend on Suffolk with one marching from Hadleigh to join in with the hotly anticipated event - History Alive.

A highlight of the History Alive event at Stonham Barns will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons Picture: STONHAM BARNS ARCHIVE A highlight of the History Alive event at Stonham Barns will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons Picture: STONHAM BARNS ARCHIVE

One of the highlights of the weekend-long event will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons which will close the event each day. Families will also get to travel back in time to the American Civil War.

Ormsgard Dark Ages Enactment, are marching 30km from Hadleigh, the alleged burial place of a Viking King, so they are ready to take part in the show.

As part of their epic hike the group will sleep in what ever shelters they can carry and cook food on a campfire. They will arrive in Stonham Aspal on Friday night, ready for their first battle on Saturday

Groups from across Suffolk, including the Hoptons Regiment, are excited to be taking part in History Alive Picture: JACQUES LE ROUX Groups from across Suffolk, including the Hoptons Regiment, are excited to be taking part in History Alive Picture: JACQUES LE ROUX

History Alive takes place this Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 - there will be plenty for families to enjoy. Children can take part in a competition to win a specially minted English Civil War coin.

