Look out for Vikings, Ancient Greeks and Saxons this weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:39 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 27 June 2019
CARL HUMPHREY
War cries will be heard at Stonham Barns this weekend as historical reenactment groups descend on Suffolk with one marching from Hadleigh to join in with the hotly anticipated event - History Alive.
One of the highlights of the weekend-long event will be a battle between Vikings and Saxons which will close the event each day. Families will also get to travel back in time to the American Civil War.
Ormsgard Dark Ages Enactment, are marching 30km from Hadleigh, the alleged burial place of a Viking King, so they are ready to take part in the show.
As part of their epic hike the group will sleep in what ever shelters they can carry and cook food on a campfire. They will arrive in Stonham Aspal on Friday night, ready for their first battle on Saturday
History Alive takes place this Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 - there will be plenty for families to enjoy. Children can take part in a competition to win a specially minted English Civil War coin.