Stonham Barns set to host Christmas market – complete with Santa’s Grotto
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 October 2020
TANYA ALEXANDA PHOTOGRAPHY
Stonham Barns Park is set to bring the Christmas spirit to Suffolk this year by hosting a festive market, complete with all the trimmings.
Complete with a Santa’s Grotto, fairground rides, hot chestnuts and mulled wine, the two-day market will also host a series of Suffolk stallholders selling locally-produced gifts.
Entry to the market is free, and will run from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 28 and 29.
A spokesman for the park said there will be “something for everyone” across the two days.
The spokesman added: “We have had huge interest from craft companies and the public and so it will hopefully be a memorable event.
“Christmas is a time we always like to put on a key event and this year we felt the Christmas Craft Market would appeal most to the public especially as some of the major events around Suffolk have had to be cancelled.
“Above all, we want to capture the spirit of Christmas and spread some seasonal goodwill.”
