Stonham Barns thanks customers after sewing scrubs appeal

The manager of Stonham Barns has thanked its customers and staff for their role in sewing scrubs and masks for the NHS.

Park manager Janice Rowles has said a “huge thank you” to those involved, who together managed to sew 25 sets of scrubs for Ipswich Hospital staff during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Rowles’ efforts began with knitting baby clothes – although after boss Alan Forward heard of her work, he donated fabric to the fund and gave her time off to let her continue her mission.

Ms Rowles said: “At the beginning of lockdown my old enemy anxiety started to take over.

“I thought about my parents during the war and how my mother had to say goodbye to her brothers with no contact other than waiting for the dreaded telegram. There were no phone calls, no Skype and one brother did not make it home! All we were asked was to stay at home and stay safe so I started sewing and knitting to stop me overthinking.

“I started by knitting baby clothes for a great grandchild just in case I would not be here to see one born. There is not even one on the way! My youngest daughter saw an ad on Facebook asking people to make scrubs for Ipswich Hospital. She suggested I volunteer and so I did.”

Ms Rowles later dedicated her free time to sewing the scrubs, adding her own personal touch to each and every one.

She said: “In each set I made I sewed a little heart into the hem, for my mum, who was by my side all the way guiding me.

“I was so proud of the scrubs when I completed the work I worked into the night as I was still working my day job. I felt humbled that I could do something for the front line staff and it gave me purpose.

“My family said that I was just like my mother which was so heart-warming.”