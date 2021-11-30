Nuclear meltdown-themed escape room opening in Suffolk this weekend

The new escape rooms will open at Stonham Barns Park this weekend - Credit: Keith Suffling

A nuclear-themed escape room is set to open its doors in mid Suffolk this weekend.

Virezone Ltd will launch a new escape room at Stonham Barns Park on Friday, December 3.

The codebreaking experience will see participants complete challenges, crack codes using visual clues and race against the clock to escape.

People will have to complete three 20-minute challenges in order to deactivate a nuclear launchpad.

They will solve a variety of codes to earn additional minutes on the ticking countdown timer.

Bosses hope the games will appeal to a broad audience including people of all ages.

Ian Cox, owner and founder of Virezone, said: "Following the success of our other indoor escape room ventures in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, we are really excited to launch this game at Stonham Barns Park.

"Our objective was to design a memorable escape experience that offers something completely new, immersive and rewarding for the local community."

Four part time jobs have been created as a result of the opening of the escape room.

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Park, said: "We have been delighted to work with Virezone Ltd to deliver this brand-new escape experience to our visitors.

"We have many popular attractions here at Stonham and this game provides another exciting reason for people to come and enjoy our facilities."

The escape room lasts for one hour and prices start at £15 per person — based on seven or more players. It can be booked Thursday to Sundays with other times available for corporate visits.