Murder at the Magpie - police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died at a landmark Suffolk pub.

The Magpie pub has an attention-grabbing archway over the A140 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Magpie pub has an attention-grabbing archway over the A140 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police were called to the Magpie at Stonham Parva, on the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, at about 3.30am on Sunday, November 10.

A police spokesman said a woman in her forties died at the scene and a 52-year-old woman has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday, eye witnesses described seeing multiple police cars and a forensics van parked in the car park of the Magpie, which has an attention-grabbing archway over the A140, and said there had been police activity there all day.

Kenneth Kinsey, 69, spotted six police cars and an ambulance when he got up at about 5.30am.

There was a police prescence at the Magpie pub att day on Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN There was a police prescence at the Magpie pub att day on Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said news of the murder investigation was a "shock".

Carole Shaw, who has lived there for three years, said she awoke at about 5.15am to the emergency services on scene near her home.

Stonham district councillor Suzie Morley said: "Obviously any murder is horrific and you never expect it to be on your patch."

She added: "Obviously my thoughts and condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased, and I would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch with the police as soon as they can.

"The police will need all the intelligence from the local community, so they can get to the bottom of this tragic incident."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said paramedics were in attendance, but sadly the woman in her forties died at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 51 of November 10.

You can also report information online by visiting http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online through www.crimestoppers-uk.org

In the event of an emergency people should always call 999.