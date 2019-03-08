E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman released on bail in connection with death at Suffolk pub

PUBLISHED: 18:58 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 11 November 2019

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Suffolk pub has been released on bail.

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham. Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice sit in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham. Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A major police inquiry was launched after the victim, who was in her 40s, was found unresponsive following a party at The Magpie Inn in Stonham Parva at 3.30am on Sunday.

The woman, who has not yet been named, received treatment from paramedics but died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem examination conducted on Sunday was unable to identify a cause of death.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the suspect, from Dagenham, was arrested in connection with the death at the scene of the incident yesterday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She has been released on bail until Sunday December 8 pending further inquiries.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.

