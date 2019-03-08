Woman released on bail in connection with death at Suffolk pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Suffolk pub has been released on bail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham. Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Little Stonham. Police were called to a property in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A major police inquiry was launched after the victim, who was in her 40s, was found unresponsive following a party at The Magpie Inn in Stonham Parva at 3.30am on Sunday.

The woman, who has not yet been named, received treatment from paramedics but died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem examination conducted on Sunday was unable to identify a cause of death.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the suspect, from Dagenham, was arrested in connection with the death at the scene of the incident yesterday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She has been released on bail until Sunday December 8 pending further inquiries.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.