Woman released on bail in connection with death at Suffolk pub
PUBLISHED: 18:58 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 11 November 2019
A 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Suffolk pub has been released on bail.
A major police inquiry was launched after the victim, who was in her 40s, was found unresponsive following a party at The Magpie Inn in Stonham Parva at 3.30am on Sunday.
The woman, who has not yet been named, received treatment from paramedics but died at the scene.
A post mortem examination conducted on Sunday was unable to identify a cause of death.
Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the suspect, from Dagenham, was arrested in connection with the death at the scene of the incident yesterday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
She has been released on bail until Sunday December 8 pending further inquiries.
Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.
