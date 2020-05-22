E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stop and search powers in effect after two ‘targeted’ stabbings

PUBLISHED: 19:11 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 22 May 2020

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Police will be using additional stop-and-search powers on the Greenstead estate in Colchester after two men were stabbed in ‘targeted’ attacks on Friday.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Hunwicke Road at around 7.40am following reports of a man being stabbed.

Two men were arrested and taken into custody, while the victim was airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Essex Police said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.

At 3.30pm, officers on the estate were approached by a man who claimed he had also been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 39-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Police have now been authorised stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, meaning officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

The order will cover Bromley Road to the north, Longridge to the east, Avon Way to the south and St Andrew’s Avenue to the west and will be in effect until 4.50pm on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know that the people of Greenstead are a close community and will be concerned by today’s events.

“I want to reassure you all that these measures are a precaution, and are with the community’s best interests in mind.

“Although these incidents happened very close together, we are not treating them as linked, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with either incident.

“These were both targeted attacks which, sadly, happened on the same day.

“My officers remain in the area and will be conducting visible patrols, so please come forward and speak to them if you have any more information about either incident.”

MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Stop and search powers in effect after two ‘targeted’ stabbings

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Advance booking and plans for a mobile app – how Colchester Zoo will reopen after lockdown

What measures will Colchester Zoo be implementing for its reopening? Picture: ARCHANT

Food firm to reopen for click and collect after ‘devastating’ fire

The ICE Cafe site in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, suffered a fire in March Picture: MARK HEATH

Passenger allegedly shines laser pointer at moving traffic

Police said the incident happened in Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24