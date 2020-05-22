Stop and search powers in effect after two ‘targeted’ stabbings

Police will be using additional stop-and-search powers on the Greenstead estate in Colchester after two men were stabbed in ‘targeted’ attacks on Friday.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Hunwicke Road at around 7.40am following reports of a man being stabbed.

Two men were arrested and taken into custody, while the victim was airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Essex Police said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.

At 3.30pm, officers on the estate were approached by a man who claimed he had also been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 39-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police have now been authorised stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, meaning officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

The order will cover Bromley Road to the north, Longridge to the east, Avon Way to the south and St Andrew’s Avenue to the west and will be in effect until 4.50pm on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know that the people of Greenstead are a close community and will be concerned by today’s events.

“I want to reassure you all that these measures are a precaution, and are with the community’s best interests in mind.

“Although these incidents happened very close together, we are not treating them as linked, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with either incident.

“These were both targeted attacks which, sadly, happened on the same day.

“My officers remain in the area and will be conducting visible patrols, so please come forward and speak to them if you have any more information about either incident.”

