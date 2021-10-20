Stop Sizewell C campaigners take message to Prime Minister

Published: 5:08 PM October 20, 2021

Stop Sizewell C took its message to No 10 - Credit: Antony Easton / Stop Sizewell C

Campaigners fighting to stop a new nuclear power station being built on the Suffolk coast have taken their battle to Number 10 Downing Street.

Ahead of the Chancellor’s spending review and Budget, the Stop Sizewell C group visited key locations in the capital with its message and campaign video on a digital Advan.

The group showed its Don’t Buy Sizewell C video outside Downing Street, the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

It said the government's Net Zero strategy omitted to explain how it proposed to fund a new large-scale nuclear power station, which it still claims to support.

Sizewell C has not yet secured permission. The examination phase of the £20billion project ended with the offer of a £250million funding package to mitigate its impact - just 1.2% of the cost.

The Advan was taken to key London political locations - Credit: Antony Easton / Stop Sizewell C

Alison Downes, of Stop Sizewell C, said: “With ministers still failing to answer the billion pound question about how new nuclear projects will be paid for, we’ve brought our message directly to the heart of government, to say ‘don’t buy Sizewell C’.

"The UK still has the choice to build back greener, faster, and say no to damaging, slow, risky, expensive and politically controversial Sizewell C, and to warn them that public opposition to any nuclear construction tax is growing. We will continue to do all we can to say Stop Sizewell C.”

The video audio claimed: “Sizewell C is the wrong project in the wrong place. It doesn’t belong in a truly green net zero strategy. It's too risky, too unproven, too expensive - and too late.

"Leading the world to Net Zero, means aiming for 100% renewables, with a flexible grid, backed by storage and energy efficiency. Please - don’t buy Sizewell C."

A spokeswoman for Sizewell C said: "The Net Zero Strategy makes clear the key role that nuclear will play in helping the UK reduce carbon emissions.

"We are pleased that Government is planning to introduce legislation for the RAB funding model which will reduce costs for consumers. We look forward to seeing the details when the legislation is published."



