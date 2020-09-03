Broadcaster Bill Turnbull to chair power plant meetings

Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull will chair two public briefings tomorrow being organised by the Stop Sizewell C campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The events will be attended by far fewer people than previous ones because of social distancing restrictions and all those present will wear face coverings.

Briefings will take place at 9am and 11.30am in Theberton Church. There will be short presentations on key aspects of EDF’s proposals for the nuclear power station, question and answer session, followed by full guidance on how to engage with the Sizewell C planning process, by registering as an interested party before September 30. Pre-booking to attend is essential – via www.stopsizewellc.org

On Monday there will be an online briefing at 6pm via Zoom following the same format. A booking system is also in place for this event so that numbers remain manageable and places can be reserved via the Stop Sizewell C website homepage.