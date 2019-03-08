E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk protesters have their say on proposal to suspend Parliament over Brexit

PUBLISHED: 17:41 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 30 August 2019

Sandy Martin will be at the Ipswich Cornhill event. Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Protests against the Prime Minister's attempt to shut down Parliament before launching a new Queen's Speech are growing across Suffolk - with protests around the county.

An advan with a video of Matt Hancock's speech was sent to Newmarket in his constituency. Picture: LED BY DONKEYSAn advan with a video of Matt Hancock's speech was sent to Newmarket in his constituency. Picture: LED BY DONKEYS

And an impromptu rally is expected to be held at Ipswich Cornhill on Saturday lunchtime to give people in the town the chance to have a say about the proposal to prorogue Parliament at the beginning of September.

On Friday protesters from several parties gathered outside the constituency office of Bury St Edmunds MP and junior health minister Jo Churchill in Hatter Street in the town.

Leading Liberal Democrat Helen Korfanty said: "We are being very orderly and polite, but we do want to show how concerned we are about what is happening."

Meanwhile in Newmarket - part of Matt Hancock's West Suffolk constituency - an advan hired by the anti-Brexit campaign "Led by Donkeys" played a recording of the speech he made launching his Tory leadership campaign in June when he said it would be wrong to prorogue Parliament in a bid to ensure the UK left the EU without a deal.

On the other side of the county, all-party protesters from the Suffolk EU Alliance marched from Melton railway station to East Suffolk House on Riduna Park - the offices of East Suffolk Council.

Alliance organiser and LibDem candidate for Suffolk Coastal Julia Ewart said the news of the prorogation of Parliament had caused anger among many of the group's members and they were determined to make their voices heard.

It is understood that about 15,000 people from Suffolk have signed the petition that has been set up calling for an end to plans to prorogue Parliament.

But the largest event is expected to be at Ipswich Cornhill at noon on Saturday. Ipswich MP Sandy Martin will join the all-party gathering there with a group of Labour supporters in a bid to register outrage at the Prime Minister's move.

He said: "This is a massive threat to the way our democracy works and I hope people turn out to express their concern - I hope to have the chance to say that but I have no idea how many people will be there, some Labour members will come along after their morning campaigning, but I don't know how many others will know about it."

