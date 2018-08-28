Partly Cloudy

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 November 2018

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Archant

A Suffolk business owner has expressed anger after his shop was broken into and ransacked.

Police say that the door of the shop was smashed open using an unknown object Picture: SEAN GARNHAMPolice say that the door of the shop was smashed open using an unknown object Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Sean Garnham arrived at the premises on the Hadleigh High Street to find the door to his menswear retailers broken apart and his store “smashed to pieces”.

Suffolk police arrived at the scene with dogs hoping to catch the suspects but they had already made off towards the nearby junction of Calais Street and the B1070.

The break-in at the shop Hall-Street took place in the early hours of Friday, November 23.

Mr Garnham has another store in Long Melford that was robbed in May 2017 and was infuriated by the recent break-in.

The site of the ransacked shop Picture: SEAN GARNHAMThe site of the ransacked shop Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

“I’m angry I suppose,” he said.

“They broke down the front door of a grade two listed building and once they were inside they smashed it to pieces.

“It’s a pretty worthless activity, the stock won’t be worth much to them but it is to us.

“It tells you a little bit about the kind of people who did this.”

Store owner Sean Garnham says he is keen to get back to trading Picture: SEAN GARNHAMStore owner Sean Garnham says he is keen to get back to trading Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Mr Garnham was awoken at 2.30am by a call from a neighbour who lives opposite his Hadleigh shop.

They told him that his store had been broken into. Mr Garnham alerted the police who arrived to the town High Street at 2.35am.

Police say that an unknown implement was used to force entry to the clothing shop and numerous items of clothing had been stolen from inside.

Mr Garnham found a large bin abandoned in the middle of the High Street which he believes was used to load up the merchandise before it was moved into a car.

Putting on a brave face, Mr Garnham is keen to get on with things but can’t help but voice concern over the affect this will have on business.

He said: “It’s obviously a very busy period for us at the moment and this will put us on the back-foot a bit.

“We just got to clear up the shop and get back to trading, we have to remain resolute and continue on.

“I would love to see these people brought justice and receive their just deserts.”

Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area.

If you have information please contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67669/18. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

