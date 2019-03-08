E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury St Edmunds' M&S store backs new hospital appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 05 September 2019

Julie Hill, who works in the food hall and is the point of contact for the hospital charity, with some of the staff at M&S Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Staff at the Marks & Spencer store in Bury St Edmunds have pledged to support a new hospital appeal for the year.

They will be backing West Suffolk Hospital's Butterfly Appeal to help enhance care for patients at the end of their lives, both on site and out in the community.

Set to be officially launched in coming weeks, the appeal - which is being run by the My WiSH charity - will enhance support to make patients' and relatives' lives more comfortable.

The M&S store will be having collection tins and My WiSH are also planning to hold awareness days for the staff and in store with customers.

Julie Hill, who works in the food hall and is the point of contact for My WiSH, said: "We are more than happy to be involved in the appeal and we are going to be doing as much as possible to boost it.

"We plan to have a static bike in the store for staff to use to help raise money and we will also organise a cake sale and possibly a bag packing initiative.

"It's very much in its early days but we have offered to do various things to help support the appeal and get members of staff involved.

"We have around 100 members of staff and we are one big family and everyone is planning to get involved as much as possible."

Sally Daniels, the My WiSH appeal manager, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be supported by Marks & Spencer and are looking forward to working with them over the next 12 months.

"We have already had some NCS volunteers bag pack in the store to fundraise for us and the staff were all so welcoming."

